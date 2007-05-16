Data Management
In January I said:
Decision makers talk and act like they want more info, and prediction markets would provide such info. But deep down I think decision makers know they really don’t need most of the info they collect; they collect it to show they are sharp and up on the latest.
In today’s Dilbert, Dogbert advises the pointy-haired boss:
You need a dash-board application to track your key metrics. That way you’ll have more data to ignore when you make your decisions based on company politics.