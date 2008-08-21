Here’s another reason to prefer reality over dreams; dreams are darker:

We collected dream reports (N=419) and daily event logs (N=490) from 39 university students during a two-week period, and interviewed them about real threat experiences retrievable from autobiographical memory (N=714). Threat experiences proved to be much more frequent and severe in dreams than in real life, and Current Dream Threats more closely resembled Past than Current Real Threats.

If someday we have tech to suppress dreams (or at least memories of them), will it be considered cruel to allow your kids to dream? HT to Tyler.