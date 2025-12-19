Overcoming Bias

Daniel Melgar
1d

Have you read Michael Magoon on Substack or his book series, From Poverty to Progress. He proposes the creation of smaller states out of the larger city populations (greater than 2 million) into city-states to be governed more like autonomous city-states to foster innovation and competition.

Jack
17h

Religion seems to be the only mechanism we have for maintaining deeper cultural differences in a durable way. Maybe we should be encouraging new religions.

The US is more supportive of experimental religions ("cults") than most places, owing to the circumstances of its founding and a general acceptance of differences. We don't ban religions in the way Scientology is banned in much of Europe, and Falun Gong in China.

So how to encourage more religious innovation? Through tax incentives? Public funding for religious charter schools? Like any blind evolutionary process most of these experiments will be neutral or harmful (Heaven's Gate, Peoples Temple, Branch Davidians), but occasionally we could get lucky.

