That is the title of my most widely read paper, just discovered by physicist Sabine "Bee" Hossenfelder (hat tip to Amara Graps):

Hanson claims that the way researchers are awarded and appreciated today favors ‘being popular, fashionable, and eloquent, instead of being right’. There is certainly some truth in that, though I don’t think the situation is as bad as he makes it seem. … Since those who eventually were right with their opinion about the scientific question, will win their bet … he claims financial profit is the reward that will convert the bad unethical academic to a good and honest guy. … possible objections … there is no real profit in that game. … [zero sum bets] makes the whole idea far less attractive for anybody interested in making profit …

A problem arises in the time between the proposal of a new idea and its verification (or falsification). In the absence of nature as a judge, we have to find other ways to judge on the quality of our work. … Instead, the problem Hanson is concerned with is the time between nature’s judgement that promotes one theory to be the best, and the time its inventor receives credits for it. …

The whole idea fails on a very obvious point: … the majority of scientists is not in academia because they want to make profit by investing smartly. Financial profit … is just not what drives most scientists. … No, the majority of experts wouldn’t pay any attention to that betting market. And without experts opinion, the whole system becomes no better than a lottery.