Discussion about this post

Defender
19h

> Yet our societies contain vast numbers of people making rather similar large scale choices; why can’t we learn from those?

this is exactly the insight that inspired me to pursue "open memetics" ! Those datasets are *already* available at the big tech / social media companies / personal data brokers. The current culture plays a kind of cat & mouse game here: companies want more insight, consumers want more privacy, we're in a deadlock

But we can flip it: I want to know what decisions people in my cohort do, and how that works out for them. If they also want that to be known, we can self-select into a kind of open culture study to find out. If I can find a cohort of people in my age range / ideological belief / career / gender, etc, I can see what kind of careers they end up in. If I notice that MOST people who fit my profile never become CEOs, or when they do, they fail/burn out, that's very meaningful data for me.

Just by living my life & seeing how it turns out, I would be contributing to helping others like me. Think of it like Open Street Map, but for culture study / open psychometrics. No such project exists (yet)

Jack
19hEdited

I see this as related to the question of how does the principle of conservatism apply in rapidly changing times.

In more static times the principle is simple: When confronted with a decision that you don't encounter very often, or is too large to get your brain around – you defer to the solutions of the past as transmitted to you via "culture". This is probably the best guidance you'll get since you lack enough information yourself to make a good judgment.

It's harder to apply this when times are changing quickly. Plausibly, the solutions that worked in the past may no longer be wholly useful in modern circumstances. This is especially acute in areas related to gender relations, career paths, technology, and global connectivity where changes have been rapid and profound.

I think you've put your finger on a genuine problem here, which is how should we rationally make the "high abstraction level" decisions when past experience (culture) is no longer as useful a guide. Culture drift seems all but guaranteed. Indeed even among those who think culture drift is a problem, it isn't obvious how to apply the principle of conservatism to real-world problems: I.e. what exactly is one arguing FOR. It's like applying a conservative reading of the Constitution to modern legal questions related to AI and digital copyright – how exactly one should do such a "conservative reading" is not obvious.

