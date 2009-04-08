From a recent Psychological Science:

In Experiment 1, our confederate cheated ostentatiously by finishing a task impossibly quickly and leaving the room with the maximum reward. In line with social-norms theory, participants' level of unethical behavior increased when the confederate was an in-group member, but decreased when the confederate was an out-group member.

So folks will cheat less when they believe outsiders cheat more. When can this justify preaching that other nations, religions, races, genders, etc. are evil or immoral?