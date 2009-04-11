This Tuesday I’ll debate Bryan Caplan at GMU on “Liberty vs. Efficiency”:

We don’t actually disagree that much; basically we both like debates but couldn’t find anyone else to debate us. So we looked for something we sorta disagree on, and will at least have fun discussing it. Hey, I’ll be happy if Bryan changes my mind.

The topic, as I see it, is the relative value/importance for economists of pushing “liberty,” i.e., a policy of minimal government interference, and “efficiency,” a standard policy evaluation metric that attempts to neutrally weigh policy consequences for different people. The “debate” will be recorded, and I’ll post a link when I can.

Added 12Apr: Bryan responds here.