Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter's avatar
Peter
10h

I'm confused, don't most people not already do this once they get out of high school? I can't imagine I'm that big an outlier lol. I'm the exact same person already in every context including online, never seen the point to being a poser.

Reply
Share
Jack's avatar
Jack
20h

Callard has an interesting explanation for the homogenization of culture. Instead of thinking of it as a Darwinian outcome of rival cultures colliding, the explanation is more individual: People (enabled by technology) have an innate desire to expand their frames of awareness onto a global stage, and this visibility invites cross-culture comparison which leads to homogeneity.

It's a good reminder that culture evolution is a subtle business. Genes are bound up in packets called "organisms" and most gene-gene competition happens via those proxies. But culture can evolve one meme at a time for the most part.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture