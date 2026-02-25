Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
warty dog's avatar
warty dog
12h

Why do people hate numbers? news don't seem very sacred

What if we treated numbers as sacred, would it lowk fix everything

Reply
Share
1 reply
Andrew Trollope's avatar
Andrew Trollope
12h

Isn't the problem that news is very good at giving customers what they want to read, and what they want to read is pushing culture in a maladaptive direction? I'm not convinced there is some sort of problem with the mechanism of news delivery vs. bad ideas from the people writing the news and bad preferences from the people reading the news

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture