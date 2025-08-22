Overcoming Bias

Jonathan Graehl
8m

Agree that people acting aggrieved are often selfish in doing so. People instinctively distance themselves from community members making such shows - the winning move is not to engage.

If I understand the novel angle here, it's that necessarily some of the unhappiness is chosen by the biggest complainers (it's traded away to generate more accommodations from people who are stuck with you). This seems to assume a kind of standard not-explicitly-deceptive authentic emotional human who has to work themselves up into real misery in order to credibly signal it. I think we don't quite have this when 1. cultural resources arise transmitting learnable tips for gleefully scamming w/o unhappiness 2. constitutionally different outsiders with a different victim-happiness tradeoff enter a population that doesn't yet recognize this fact (in both cases i'm positing advantages in successfully imposing a felt obligation in the community for how much unhappiness is felt by the complainer)

