To a large extent, your happiness results from your comparing your situation to your expectations for that situation. You are happier the better you are, compared to what you would have expected to be.

Both of these parameters vary with how you frame their context. Especially your expectations. Do you compare yourself to your most successful siblings or childhood friends, or to the average human, or animal, in history? We all know that we have choices about how we frame such things, and thus we know that we would be happier if we were to choose framings that lowered our expectations.

But we mostly refuse to so choose. Plausibly as a negotiating tactic. Others may on average treat us better if they fear being censured due to the combo of their doing blamable things and us acting like we feel mistreated. Whereas if we always act happy and content, they may think they have much less to fear from anyone complaining that they have mistreated us. So in this way being unhappy is somewhat adaptive.

Of course this tactic makes less sense early in life before others have had much chance to mistreat you, and before others decide whether to associate with you at all. But once you’ve accumulated associates who might plausibly be blamed for your situation, and who can’t easily break away from you, the tactic makes more sense.

None of which is to say that people aren’t sometimes mistreated, nor that fear of being blamed for mistreatment doesn’t cause less of it, which is good. But this does clearly imply that people are to a large extent to blame for their unhappiness. Including many who really are victims. Yes, blame those who see themselves as victims for much of their unhappiness.