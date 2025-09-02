Overcoming Bias

PEG
13h

The high ranking makes sense when you consider we’re experiencing what I call ‘narrative attractor collapse’—the shared stories that coordinate institutional behavior are breaking down faster than new ones can stabilize. This explains both why the period scores so highly on change metrics AND why it will likely feel more like drift than revolution to people living through it. I explored this pattern in detail here: https://peter.evans-greenwood.com/2025/08/19/the-collapse-of-narrative-attractors/

Kevin
13h

To me, "futarchy" and "rule by AIs" seem like they could well be the same thing. If we are ruled by futarchy, and the AIs are the dominant traders on the prediction markets, in some sense we are simply ruled by those AIs.

9 replies by Robin Hanson and others
