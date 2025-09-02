The last three centuries can be broken into six fifty-year periods, and we can rank these periods in terms of how much institution/policy change the West saw during each period. Here are rankings (1 is highest rank) of these periods by ChatGPT5, and by the median of 7 LLMs:

The last row gives the estimated rank of the next period (2025-2075) among the prior six, and this poll estimates a 56% chance that this next period will be above rank 2. So LLMs and polls agree to expect a lot more institution/policy change in the West in the next fifty years.

Which changes in particular might those be? I’m doing a poll on 32 candidates, and here is their tentative relative score re effect (chance times impact if it happens):

A median of seven LLMs estimate 12 of these 32 will happen (ChatGPT says 13), but a poll gives a 76% chance it will be 7 or less.

Much of my life I’ve specialized in analyzing big possible institution changes, and it has been frustrating that so little has actually happened. So I’m encouraged to see bigger changes might be coming. Except that alas many of these changes don’t actually seem so great.