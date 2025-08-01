Overcoming Bias

Catherine Caldwell-Harris
6m

With more cultural diversity in the US, more people understand that other cultures may have superior solutions to human moral issues. Example -- many white and otherwise mono-cultural Americans embraced Buddhist values starting in the 1960s and in the decades since.

Catherine Caldwell-Harris
11mEdited

Regarding "Different cultures have different morals, and you have at best only weak reasons to see your culture’s versions as best" --> but your culture's version of human morals is the version that underwent cultural evolution to fit the exigencies of your culture's history, ecosystem, subsistence method, and other cultural practices [which you already said here 'practical context-dependent and rather-random evolved strategies to make our culture more biologically adaptive']. So your culture's version of human morals has a strong reason to be the best fit for your culture.

I do agree with your analysis that most humans aren't thinking in terms of cultural fit, but instead, are absolutists and think there is one right set of morals for all humans.

