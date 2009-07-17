AshleyMadison.com, a personals site designed to facilitate extramarital affairs … enjoyed another big boost this week, following Father’s Day, when CEO Noel Biderman says men often feel underappreciated. Traffic to the site tripled on Monday. (Biderman says there’s a similar boost in interest from neglected wives and girlfriends after Valentine’s Day.)

That is from Time. It is interesting that it is Father’s day when men feel unappreciated. Although Valentines Day is officially “for lovers” we all know it is far more for men to signal to women than vice versa. So on what day do kidless men feel most underappreciated?