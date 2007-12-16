Douglas Hibbs is a political scientist whose "bread and peace" model forecasts presidential election votes pretty well from the economy alone, with corrections for wartime. (I don’t know how to upload graphs to this blog so I’ll point you to some pretty pictures of how the model works for the elections from 1952 through 2004.)

This is interesting in its own right–if elections can be predicted, how do we make sense of fluctuations in the polls–but what I thought would particularly interest the Overcoming Bias community is Hibbs’s discussion, in his recent article, of an article by William Nordhaus that claimed that economic forecasts did not actually work well in 2004. Nordhaus writes, "the Republican incumbent candidate in 2004 did significantly worse than would be predicted based on economic and political variables such as incumbency and economic performance." Hibbs, however, makes a convincing case that Nordhaus just looked at some bad models. Here’s Hibbs’s paper; the discussion of different forecasting models begins on page 5.

As a bonus, here’s an article by Bob Erikson and Chris Wlezien on why the political markets have been inferior to the polls as election predictors. Erikson and Wlezien write,