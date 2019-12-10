Since at least 2013, many have claimed that we are entering a big automation revolution, and so should soon expect to see large trend-deviating increases in job automation levels, in related job losses, and in patterns of which jobs are more automated.

For example, in the October 15 Democratic debate between 12 U.S. presidential candidates, 6 of them addressed automation concerns introduced via this moderator’s statement:

According to a recent study, about a quarter of American jobs could be lost to automation in just the next ten years.

Most revolutions do not appear suddenly or fully-formed, but instead grow from precursor trends. Thus we might hope to test this claim of an automation revolution via a broad study of recent automation.

My coauthor Keller Scholl and I have just released such a study. We use data on 1505 expert reports regarding the degree of automation of 832 U.S. job types over the period 1999-2019, and similar reports on 153 other job features, to try to address these questions:

Is automation predicted by two features suggested by basic theory: pay and employment? Do expert judgements on which particular jobs are vulnerable to future automation predict which jobs were how automated in the recent past? How well can we predict each job’s recent degree of automation from all available features? Have the predictors of job automation changed noticeably over the last two decades? On average, how much have levels of job automation changed in the last two decades? Do changes in job automation over the last two decades predict changes in pay or employment for those jobs? Do other features, when interacted with automation, predict changes in pay or employment?

Bottom line: we see no signs of an automation revolution. From our paper‘s conclusion: