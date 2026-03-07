Overcoming Bias

Alex Potts
1d

If we were all "naturally" egalitarian, then socialists wouldn't need to do anything, we'd already be living in their world. Whereas in fact we need to arrange society pretty damn carefully to keep a lid on inequality.

Performative Bafflement
1dEdited

On hunter gatherer egalitarianism:

Yes, they shared food very equally, largely because it was a matter of both survival and allocating resources when a hunter got more resources than he or his family could consume before the meat became unsafe. It's a collective "hunting success" insurance pool for hunted calories that made sense from several directions.

But good hunters ALSO got more wives, which is very much less "egalitarian." Even today, good hunters in HG societies have between 1.5x - 2.5x more children:

https://imgur.com/a/TryLk7E

A full 87% of Hunter Gatherer societies *today* have between 5 and 20% of the men practicing having multiple wives, and it must have been an even bigger factor in the Environment of Evolutionary Adaptiveness (EEA).

Historically, ~80-90% of women reproduced and 30-40% of men. This was informed speculation at the time of the time of Baumeister's APA address, where this factoid first surfaced, but genetic data has since proven it over ~150k years.

Yellow line, right hand axis:

https://imgur.com/JWIsva9

Obviously this is an extremely adaptive and Lindy social practice that we would do well to consider for ourselves.

Hunting has gone out of style, but we all know the top 1% pay 40%+ of all the taxes, which is surely the closest modern allegory to hunting a big kudzu and bringing it back for the tribe.

I personally think we should do something fun here, like "for every year that you've paid more than $100k in taxes, you get an additional wife permit," and then being out and about with multiple wives is a status signal, and both genders love status symbols!

