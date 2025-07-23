Overcoming Bias

aretae
Hmm...I've been watching your TwiX quizzes ...

I think you're doing the "alien looking in" thing without really checking the lived experience.

There is a different human emotional response and very different behavior betwee:

(A) I commit for the long term to do this thing (and I admit to being a bit of a bad person/failure if I don't)

vs.

(B) I check if I want to continue each year.

In the case of consent being assumed, and socially pressured, you get different results than if attention is re-directed annually to "do you wish to continue consenting"

The first approach is better for encouraging long-term consistency in human animals.

You have created a new game. Every argument now becomes wait untill affirmation day. You have raised the salience of the defect choice. It was always there, but obscured. It's like gambling is legal if you go to vegas. New law you must now go to vegas once a year. In which case does the average person gamble more? It used to be easy to avoid gambling, now I have to decide not to gamble each year. You have made both choices have even friction. Whereas before the cooperate choice had status quo bias on its side. There is alien looking in, and I'm bad at itterated games, this seems to be case of the latter. Let's play poker.

