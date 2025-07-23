When you take out a loan, you promise to pay it back, and when you get married, you make wedding vows. Both types of promises are understood as continuing to bind you until you explicitly repudiate them. That is, if you don’t default on your loans, or ask for a divorce, you implicitly continue to promise to pay your loan or stay married.

What if we required people to explicitly affirm once a year that they intend keep paying back their loan, or to continue with their marriage, interpreting a refuse to do so as a declaration of intent to default or divorce? The signal space is still the same: there’s only two possible signals, one that means stay committed and the other that means break the commitment. So in game theory terms it is exactly the same game.

Even so, people seem to believe that behavior would change under the explicit annual re-affirmation regime, to less commitment. 30% of those who have an opinion say fewer loans would be repaid, and at a ten to one ratio, poll respondents oppose explicit annual reaffirmation of marriage, with the main argument given being that more marriages would end.

At five to one ratios, respondents also oppose requiring annual affirmation of allegiance to their nation, or to humanity as a whole, apparently also expecting such regimes to reduce rates of allegiance.

Now this could make sense if people often just forgot to consider whether to default or divorce under the current regime, but would not similarly forget under an explicit affirmation regime. But I find it hard to believe we are that forgetful.