Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Richard Hanania's avatar
Richard Hanania
13hEdited

“The dozen most solid UFO cases seem to me plenty solid by our usual testimony standards.”

Given that we know the sky is large and filled with objects, and that there are vast distances involved, and that the sun creates optical illusions, I have been extremely unimpressed with the UFO “evidence.” You also have to take into account the fact that we are better than monitoring the sky than ever, and so much here depends on eye witness testimony. I asked ChatGPT and Claude whether there is a single confirmed case of a UAP appearing to violating the laws of physics that *does not depend on eye witness testimony* and they both said no. If that’s not the standard, since this is what UAP advocates claim, then I don’t know what the grounds are for considering unidentified objects to be aliens.

I’ll say that I agree we should have a high prior of aliens being somewhere in the universe, maybe some life on Mars. But I just don’t see the UAP phenomenon being that impressive, and I think it would be pretty strange if aliens were advanced enough to remain hidden except for a few individual readings and sightings.

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E. Paul Matthews's avatar
E. Paul Matthews
12h

Of course it would be amazing to learn about intelligent life elsewhere. I am highly motived to want to believe it's there.

It helps to think about the issue of visitors to Earth using the template: if this was happening, what else would be true? It’s not hard to imagine that if advanced civilizations were ubiquitous enough that they could visit us. It IS hard to imagine ubiquitous civilizations visiting us and not leaving their mark on the galaxy in some visible way. Waste heat, weird cooling, coherent light emission, stellar engineering? If aliens are everywhere, it means they’ve been around for a while. You need special pleading to accept that they are ubiquitous and also perfectly low impact in the environment of the cosmos.

When it comes to visitors, it’s easy to believe that aliens that could travel for light years could also do amazing things technologically--go fast, do weird stuff with waste heat, use exotic propulsion, hide from us well and easily. What’s not easy to understand is why aliens would take steps to avoid being approached closely--and perhaps hide or avoid us most of the time--but be perfectly fine with being observed on radar or with grainy infrared cameras. I don’t claim to understand an alien mind. But if they have light year travel and probably advanced AI and molecular nanotech or femtotech, and they behave as if they are avoiding us most of the time (they never just hover over an airport or near anyone with a decent camera) …why do they not care about being observed almost constantly, as long as it’s by people with camera equipment that isn’t quite up to the task? Lots of poor evidence does not sum up to good evidence.

When the lighting conditions are bad; when the camera is using digital stabilization or dynamic range adjustments or other digital correction at the edge of its performance specs; when the frame of reference is changing, we get what we would expect: confusing observations.

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