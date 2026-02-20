Overcoming Bias

Berder
You keep using this word "adaptive" in reference to culture, without ever being clear what you mean. You claim it is just the same word used in biology, but the technical definition used in biology makes reference to DNA-heritable traits and generations. Neither of those are compatible with "cultural evolution," since culture has no generations or DNA, and often changes in ways other than random variation followed by selection, namely social persuasion and dialectic.

If you mean a culture that successfully propagates itself into the future, then pre-modern cultures were *not* adaptive, because they aren't around anymore. They lost to modern culture, which did a better job of propagating through its environment - that environment being human minds.

Modern culture won't last forever either. No culture lasts forever - they all eventually lose to some successor culture that wins the battle of minds. That means no culture is adaptive.

Christopher Wintergreen
My day was going just fine until I read number 4. Something in my head tells me "this is not possible", probably the fact that I think cows are conscious in a meaningful way so we're talking spectrum not some kind of binary. But still, crazy to think about. Numbers 5 and 6 are shocking too. Good one, Robin.

