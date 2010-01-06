Someone at the grocery checkout mentioned I was on TV last night, in the History Channel’s After Armageddon. Apparently I’m on camera several times; I think this quote is from me:

Another expert said it best: “We like to think that moral progress has made us nice people. We’ve heard that our distant ancestors were mean and cruel and ruthless, and we can’t imagine that we would be such people – but we’re nice mainly because we’re rich and comfortable. And when we’re no longer rich and comfortable, we won’t be as nice.”

It will be reshown Saturday and Sunday, so I’ll get to see it then. (I recorded this in August, at their excess expense. If you thought such shows would tell interviewees when the show airs, well you’d be wrong.)