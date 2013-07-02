Late on a freezing grey afternoon last December, Adam Ford filmed me outside in front of Oxford’s Christ’s Church, me all bundled up a coat, scarf, and cap. Youtube says Ford has 506 videos (and more at Vimeo), almost all talking to futurists, so he’s pretty experienced at this. He edited our talk down to 31 minutes; these were our topics:

Morality Tales, The Future, And You

Future Thinking Near & Far Modes

Utopia

Whole Brain Emulation

Dystopia

Mythology

Escapism

Nature & Progress

Acceleration & Change

Risks & Growth Trajectories

The Road Ahead

Other recent short videos of mine: TEDx Tallinn talk (19min), my BBC Interview (4min).