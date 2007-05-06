Yesterday’s Washington Post reported on a new survey on attitudes of professors toward religion:

The other survey … found … an "explosive" statistic: 53 percent of its sample of 1,200 college and university faculty members said they have "unfavorable" feelings toward evangelical Christians.

This compares to 22% unfavorable for Muslims, 9% for non-evangelical Christians, and 3% for Jews. Evangelical Christians make up 11% of faculty but 33% of the public. From the survey:

Only 16% of faculty said they are Republicans, … In the public, 28% identified as Republican. … Seventy-four percent of Republicans answered that they have a personal relationship with God … Only 36% of Democratic faculty said they have a personal relationship with God. … Faculty who identify as atheist/no religion were the most likely to agree that international trade agreements have favored large corporations. … A large majority [74%] of faculty believes that this country would be better off if Christian fundamentalists kept their religious beliefs out of politics.

This seems to confirm my post of last November where I mentioned: