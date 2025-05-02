Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack's avatar
Jack
4d

What if drift is good?

If our culture had been frozen in 1500, would we be better off today? Why do we think our descendants in 2500 will look back on us with any less skepticism than we look back on chattel slavery and the Spanish Inquisition?

Most of those living in 1500, looking into a crystal ball, would be horrified by what our world has become. Women voting and owning land! A black man as president! Homosexuals out in the open! From their perspective all of those changes are horrifically maladaptive.

Transpose all of the above by 500 years I struggle to see why we are different. We're just the latest step in a long chain, the future of which is unknowable to us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robin Hanson and others
Tim Tyler's avatar
Tim Tyler
4d

We do already have evolution (and cultural evolution) widely described as being "optimization processes". There is a "fitness function" - which is equivalent to a "utility function" in economics - which is broadly speaking - to increase the probability of having distant descendants. Selection processes optimize this function using genetic algorithms - or sometimes memetic algorithms. There are multiple optimization targets - and this is also similar to optimization in economics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Hanson
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Hanson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture