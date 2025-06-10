Overcoming Bias

John Hall
2d

You say "The US was one of the first modern democracies, and it still uses roughly its original form of democracy, even though proportional representation has long been shown to be a more competent form of democracy."

But your link is to a piece titled "Yay Parliaments" that doesn't mention proportional representation at all (except commenters). In a parliamentary system, the legislative branch elects the head of government. How the legislative branch is composed could be from first past the post elections (UK) or some form of proportional representation or a mix or something else entirely.

Steven
1d

The claim that lower barriers to hostile takeovers results in increased competence at companies seems dubious at best. I readily admit that my attention to business news is only cursory, but the most commonly reported outcome of hostile takeovers I've seen seems to be the new holders essentially looting the company for a temporary bump in stock prices and dividends to their shareholders and then reselling the hollowed out fragments on before their impending collapse becomes obvious.

Similarly, the US, for all its numerous problems, seems to have rather pulled away from Europe lately on a number of positive metrics, such as citizen's average wealth, whereas countries like Germany seem to be serving as a case study in a paralyzed political system incapable of adaptating to cultural and economic challenges.

Frankly, the systems you seem to think demonstrate greater competence aren't striking me as obviously superior to the systems you denigrate.

