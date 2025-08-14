Overcoming Bias

1d

Oftentimes as adults our pride gets in the way of asking the "stupid" questions. One of the things I like about LLMs is that you can ask them stupid questions all day and they will never judge you for it.

The phenomenon is broader than just questions. Middle-aged people rarely pick up new hobbies for example, because they don't like to be seen as beginners.

One of the nice changes of later adulthood is that we often become less concerned about other peoples' impressions of us. That becomes very freeing and it puts some of those stupid questions and new hobbies back on the table.

1d

This is a great point, but my kids are not that much older than 4 and 5, and my first-hand experience with them shows me that we should not overly romanticize "child-like curiosity." Yes, kids ask lots of questions, but as soon as they realize what it would take to answer them on their own, they move on to something else.

