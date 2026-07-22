I asked Claude Fable 5 to, for each 25yr period starting in 1825, find the top 5 authors arguing for strong world governance, collect the top 3 reasons each offered, integrate those into a comparable set of reasons, and finally to graph how the importance of reasons changed over time:

As you can see, advocates started out with reasons of war, trade, morality, and inevitability, but have drifted over time toward big weapons, inequality, and the environment. ~72% of the world now supports more world govt.