As of 10am (EST) today we have had 100,019 distinct visits and 221,616 page views, in the 116 days Overcoming Bias has been operating. In this time we’ve had 3189 comments and 229 posts (of which I’ve written 118). I wish I could quote some measure of how much bias we have overcome.

We could have created a blog with just a few contributors, which would have better controlled post quality. The reason we invited many contributors is because we hoped to create a conversation and community. So let me encourage contributors to have conversations with each other here on our key issues, and let us think about how we as a community might overcome bias better than we could alone.